Who is the Jets’ face of the franchise?

As a result of the many years of losing seasons, Jets fans are typically quick to rip on players. In that way, they are like every other New York sports fan.

But some players are just beloved by the fans, even if they aren’t a top performer. Those athletes who succeed in New York City become immortalized.

Here, I’ll go over some of the Jets’ fan favorites and players who are cherished

Is Quinnen Williams the face of the Jets’ franchise?

Starting off with possibly THE fan favorite, Quinnen Williams has a strong case for being considered the Jets’ face of the franchise.

I mean, what is there not to love about this guy? Fans love him for so many reasons, including the iconic moment when he blessed himself after sneezing.

Since then, Williams has been nothing but a consistent and strong force on the interior of the Jets’ defensive line. Over the last three seasons, he has been a Pro Bowler, and in 2022, he was a first-team All-Pro.

Along with his on-field skills, off the field, he has been a big part of the community. After losing his mother to breast cancer, Williams has donated and motivated a lot of his time outside of football to fighting the cause.

The Quinnen Williams Foundation helps support single-parent households and promotes cancer awareness. What is there not to love about Quinnen Williams?

Breece Hall is stellar both on and off the field

Breece Hall is a dynamic, playmaking running back who is cherished by Jets fans. This past season, Hall didn’t look like himself, but you couldn’t tell that to Jets fans.

To them, this guy is the greatest runner of the football ever. But even with Hall not looking great this season, he is definitely talented.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2023, Hall had just shy of 1,000 yards on the ground and was just short of 600 yards through the air, with nine touchdowns. Even though he did not have a great season in 2024, the talent is still obviously there.

Outside of football, Hall is engaged in many different organizations and groups. One of his biggest supporting roles is being a big member of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, where he supports and spends time with hospitalized children and their families.

He also has a cereal brand named after him, “Breece The Beast Box,” where some of the proceeds gathered go towards underserved youth football teams for equipment.

Sauce Gardner

One of the most talented players in the NFL, Sauce Gardner is praised and loved by all Jets fans. If you don’t take a deep dive into the 2024 season, and look at the past two, it is obvious why Gardner is considered among the best defensive players in the NFL.

A two-time All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler, and Defensive Rookie of the Year, the resume for Gardner is absolutely elite.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Detroit, where Gardner is from, he gives back to the community. His biggest contributions back to his community are hosting football camps, where underprivileged youth get to learn from one of the best.

At these camps, the youth not only learn about football, but they are also taught the importance of education and all that comes from it.

All of these players are more than just that. They are very strong willed men, who love to help out their communities and causes. This is why they are beloved by Jets fans.