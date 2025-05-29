Jets move on from linebacker who joins Robert Saleh with 49ers

Some NFL stories fade quietly. Others take detours. For former Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt, the next chapter is already being written.

He entered the league with potential and pedigree, but like many mid-round picks, he’s spent more time trying to stick than starting.

Surratt’s career has been like a campfire struggling to stay lit—now he’s hoping a change of scenery sparks something bigger.

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jets take a low-risk swing that never paid off

The New York Jets signed Surratt to their practice squad two years ago, hoping to uncover untapped value in the former Viking.

Drafted in the third round by Minnesota in 2021, Surratt was an athletic linebacker who flashed instincts and sideline-to-sideline speed.

However, his impact never fully materialized. He’s played just 146 total defensive snaps, registering 15 tackles across limited action.

Despite some decent backup performances last year, he couldn’t carve out a permanent role under Robert Saleh’s defense in New York.

Opportunity knocks with a fresh start out west

Now 28, Surratt is heading to the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

The move reunites him with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who’s now the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

It’s a familiar coaching face and a new team that thrives on physical, fast, and fundamentally sound linebacker play.

Surratt likely won’t step into a starting role, but San Francisco offers a path to real development through special teams and rotational reps.

Learning from the best can reshape his trajectory

One massive upside to this move? Surratt will have the chance to learn behind All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner in San Francisco.

For a player still refining his instincts and angles, learning from one of the league’s sharpest minds is an invaluable asset.

With a 9.1% missed tackle rate, Surratt has technical areas to clean up—but he remains athletic and rangy when deployed correctly.

His 137 snaps last year gave him the most experience of his career, and the flashes were promising in spots.

Jets officially turn the page, 49ers place a bet

For the Jets, this marks the end of a flyer that simply didn’t pan out, but it was always a low-risk project.

They’re focused on developing other depth linebackers and investing snaps elsewhere as their defense continues to evolve.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are placing a calculated bet—hoping Surratt’s familiarity with Saleh’s scheme gives him a head start.

If he catches on, he could be one of those under-the-radar contributors who matters late in the season when injuries mount.

At worst, he’s a veteran presence with special teams value and the hunger of a player still trying to prove he belongs.

