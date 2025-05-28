The Jets drafted a defensive back with elite traits

The Jets had a great draft this offseason, adding plenty of talent throughout the seven rounds. But there is one prospect, whom I have been thinking about a bit more, that I absolutely LOVE for the Jets.

What will Azareye’h Thomas’s role in the Jets’ defense be as a rookie?

Azareye’h Thomas, the defensive back out of FSU, is a talented player who I believe was slept on in this draft cycle. Thomas was a mid-second-round talent, but slipped all the way to the third, where the Jets finally took him.

However, many fans are excited about this pick, as they should be, but I think they have an unreal expectation for him this season.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thomas likely will not start as a rookie. The Jets signed Brandon Stephens from the Ravens to play the opposite cornerback role from Sauce Gardner, so at the minimum, he will get an opportunity to prove his worth.

This will benefit Thomas in the long run. He needs to get more experience and have his skills refined before being thrown into the fire against highly talented NFL players.

Given that the Jets signed Stephens this offseason to a three-year deal, this pushes Thomas’s timeline back a little bit. But we can expect to see Thomas next season, likely a lot.

He is quick and athletic. Learning under Gardner, Stephens, and newly signed head coach Aaron Glenn will benefit Thomas a tremendous amount during his development as a rookie.

The Growth Fans Should Expect

It is unrealistic to think you are getting a CB1 immediately with a draft pick. The Jets were lucky enough to see that come to fruition with Gardner, but that was also a high first-round selection.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Thomas might not ever reach that threshold, but that is completely fine. The Jets are in need of a corner who will fill the role they want opposite of Gardner, and he will fit in there.

Under Glenn, Thomas will be developed and coached in a way he has never been before. He will be shaped and molded, but will still have his best attributes being shown.

Glenn is a former defensive back, so he knows what he is going to get out of a player if coached correctly. I believe this selection was great, and given time, it will pan out exactly as the Jets planned.