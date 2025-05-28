Jets’ pass-rusher returning from injury could be their defensive X-factor

The New York Jets’ defense is looking to get back into form this season, as last year they didn’t perform at the level that was expected. Early on in the season, they looked like the same, very talented defense.

But after Robert Saleh was fired, we saw the heart of the defense go with him. Who can be the spark and the change that this defense needs to return to an elite form?

Finding the Jets’ new game wrecker

For this defense to be elite, Jermaine Johnson II needs to get to top form. In his 2024 campaign, Johnson missed 15 games due to a torn Achilles.

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To get him up to speed, Johnson needs to work hard to get back physically. He needs to get the feel back in his legs, which he recently said he is making positive progress toward accomplishing.

In 2023, Johnson was a Pro Bowler. He totaled 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one interception, and 55 total tackles that season. He plays a linebacker/edge position, where he sometimes drops into coverage to guard the flats.

Johnson had his fifth-year option picked up, even after he tore his Achilles this past season, thanks in large part to his strong 2023 campaign.

What will Johnson’s role be in 2025?

When Johnson finally spoke out recently, he announced that he would be ready for OTAs. This is a great sign for the edge defender, as the Jets hope he can be ready to go in full force by the time the regular season opener rolls around.

The Jets do not have much depth on the edge, so having Johnson out is a break hole for the Jets to fill.

It is a lot to ask for a player returning from such a major injury, but Johnson needs to have a big season for New York to exceed expectations.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

He does not need to have crazy sack numbers, but posting a similar total to what he did in 2023, if not maybe a little more, would be big for the team.

What they need more than sack production from Johnson is his ability to set the edge against the run at an elite level. This is something that, outside of Johnson, the Jets’ defense is lacking.

If he sets the edge on his side, he can force the runners back into linebackers Jamien Sherwood and Quincy Williams. On the other side, they do not have much aid to stop the run. Michael Clemons is a good run defender, but generates not too much for the pass, so teams may scheme around that.

Overall, for the Jets’ defense to return to elite form, they need elite talent from Johnson. He is evidently their best defender on the edge, and for them to bring a big force up front, he needs to be big. The only question that remains: Can Johnson return from his Achilles injury with the same explosiveness that made him so effective in 2023?