Jets need a bounce-back season from star running back

After an outstanding 2023 season coming off an ACL tear, Jets RB Breece Hall was expected to be one of the best rushers in the league in 2024. And while he still had a solid season, it wasn’t nearly what was expected of him.

Will he bounce back under the Jets’ new coaching staff in 2025?

Breece Hall fell short of expectations in 2024

There are a lot of factors that played into Hall’s struggles last season. His lingering knee issues were prevalent all season. His speed was down, leading fans to believe that he wasn’t fully healed from previous issues.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Along with health, ball-handling issues were obvious. He fumbled a total of six times, which was a big increase from previous years.

This led to him having his snap share percentage being decreased. His fumbling wasn’t the only issue, as a lot has also stemmed from poor offensive line play. This was obvious, as they were just flat out bad up front.

It also seemed like Hall was slowly taken out of the passing game throughout the season. His role lessened and lessened every week.

The Jets’ offensive

Going into 2025, there are big shifts taking place within the offense. QB Aaron Rodgers and OC Nathaniel Hackett are long gone, with Justin Fields and Tanner Engstrand taking over.

Hall’s snap share might go down a little, which may lead to many believing that his stats will also decrease. But this past season with the Lions, Engstrand and company had two runners. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs can be the Jets’ look at as inspiration.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Hall will be utilized more in the passing game this season, especially because of the presence of Fields. He played very safe this past year with the Steelers when and could use rookie TE Mason Taylor as a safety blanket to make sure he doesn’t sure the ball over. Hall is known for his great catching ability, and the Engstrand-Fields duo will bring that back to life.

There is a real possibility we will see a brand new, reformed Hall. There was a bit of an overreaction from fans calling for the front office to get a new running back this offseason. Hall is talented and has some of the best big-play abilities in the league. In a contract year, Hall will show everybody how truly special he is.