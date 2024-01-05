Jets rule out QB Zach Wilson for final regular season game

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson’s 2023 NFL season is over. The New York Jets announced that Wilson will not take the field in their Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Highs and Lows for Zach Wilson in 2023

Wilson took steps forward in 2023 but also experienced setbacks in his progression. The third-year quarterback replaced Aaron Rodgers four plays into their season opener against the Buffalo Bills, taking on immense pressure to fill the former four-time MVP’s shoes.

In 10 games, nine of which were consecutive starts, Wilson went 4-6 before he was benched in favor of Tim Boyle, who wound up dropping the ball in his three ensuing games under center.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh came out and declared that Wilson gave them the best chance to win heading into Week 13. Though, Wilson’s 301 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and 75 percent completion pct., which earned him AFC Player of the Week in their 30-6 rout of the Houston Texans, was short-lived.

The last image of Wilson on the year was him making good on four completions for a mere 26 passing yards before Trevor Siemian took over for him in the Jets’ shutout loss to the Miami Dolphins one week later.

Have the Jets Lost Faith in Wilson?

Presently, reports indicate that Wilson’s time in New York may be over.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared this quote from Saleh, who recently danced around a question regarding Wilson’s future with the team:

“We’ll see,” Saleh said. “It’s all things that we’re going to have talk about once the season’s over, but whether it’s here or somewhere else, I believe he’s going to have a hell of a career.”

Those sound like the words of a coach who understands that the front office is ready to move on from the young quarterback talent, but is maintaining a media-friendly status quo.

Wilson’s Future in New York Looks Uncertain With Aaron Rodger’s Anticipated Return in 2024

Wilson did take 46 sacks on the year, but his 30.2 QBR, which ranked No. 30 in the league, did not impress.

The Jets are expecting Aaron Rodgers to make a full recovery and be ready for the Jets’ 2024 opener, and Siemian provides a veteran presence behind him. Wilson is under contract until the end of next season but may be moved before then.