Jets release veteran RB Dalvin Cook after disappointing 2023 season

The 2023 NFL Season turned out to be an absolute disappointment for the New York Jets. Starting the new year, the Jets made a shocking move by deciding to release Dalvin Cook.

Jets release Dalvin Cook

Cook had signed a one-year deal worth $8.6 million this year and was anticipated to be a significant contributor to the team. However, that expectation didn’t materialize as Cook struggled considerably during his time with the Jets. Throughout his tenure, Cook managed only 214 rushing yards and 78 receiving yards (20 catches), marking career lows for him.

Signing Cook was a failure for Gang Green

It’s evident that the signing of Cook turned out to be a complete flop for the Jets. The team had hoped he would form a dominant running back duo with Breece Hall, resembling a two-pronged threat in the backfield. Yet, the abysmal state of the Jets’ offensive line likely contributed to his poor performance. Nonetheless, Cook has experienced a significant decline, whether due to injuries or a decline in performance. It appears that his best days are far behind him.

It was no longer a matter of ‘if,’ but ‘when,’ Dalvin Cook would part ways with the Jets. The timing of his departure in Week 18 was unexpected, though the decision itself wasn’t surprising.

It will be intriguing to see which team offers Dalvin Cook the chance to pursue a championship, considering Tom Pelissero’s tweet stating, ‘mutually agreed to part ways, allowing Cook the opportunity to play for a playoff team, per his agency.’ Cook’s desire to ring chase by joining a contending team is evident, and now we wait to see who will provide him with that opportunity.

Regardless of the outcome, Cook is likely to be remembered in Jets history as one of the worst signings made during the Joe Douglas era.

For the Jets, Cook’s release creates a significant opportunity for RB Isreal Abanikanda. With the Jets’ final game against the New England Patriots approaching, Abanikanda is expected to receive a majority of the carries.

It seems the team has been leaning towards utilizing Abanikanda more, particularly after the release of Michael Carter. This situation ensures more chances for Abanikanda to display his abilities. The question now is whether he will impress in this expanded role.