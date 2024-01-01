Jets Trying to Close 2023 Season on a High Note: ‘The goal is to break the losing streak’

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have endured hardships and seen high moments in 2023. As their season comes to a close on Sunday, standout DE Quincy Williams has one thing on his mind.

Williams and the Jets Have an Eye on Their Objective For Week 18

When asked to what extent motivation has emanated from the locker room during his most recent press conference on Monday, Williams replied:

“The goal is to break the losing streak,” Williams started off by saying.

“The biggest thing is preparing, putting our best tape out there, and really just, the defensive part playing our type ball because we didn’t showcase that on Thursday. So we got one more opportunity as a team, built the way it is right now, so we’re gonna take full advantage of that.”

Williams speaks for the entire Jets unit as he stressed the importance of ending the year on a high note.

He slightly overplayed the extent of their losing streak, as they are coming off of a 37-30 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. Before that, the Jets were 2-2 in their four previous games.

Overall, the Jets have overcome injuries to Aaron Rodgers, inconsistencies with Zach Wilson under center, and a rollercoaster in the win-loss column, but have still found a way to put together a strong defense, especially against the pass, where they’ve allowed the third-fewest passing touchdowns with 19.

Jets: Leaders in the Locker Room Will Influence Their Performance in Season Finale

Williams is on a personal tear of late. In his last four contests, he has defended four passes, including an interception two weeks ago against the Miami Dolphins. He also forced his second fumble of the season against the Browns.

His focus is exactly what the Jets need to finish with a win and positives to take into the off-season. As one of the best players on the team, Williams has the sway to galvanize his teammates and help rouse them up between now and Sunday.

The Jets are preparing for a Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Patriots are 4-12, struggling and in danger of losing head coach Bill Belichick in the off-season.

The Jets have the perfect opportunity to make good on their objective.