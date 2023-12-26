Jets currently hold 9th-overall pick in upcoming 2024 NFL Draft after ugly Week 15 win

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

A win over the Washington Commanders in Week 15 has done just as much harm as good for the New York Jets moving forward. The Jets’ victory improved them to 6-9 on the 2023 NFL season but dropped them to ninth in the 2024 NFL Draft order.

Jets Have Much to Gain From Bottoming Out in their Last 2 Games of 2023

Hopes were that the Jets would get Aaron Rodgers back for a late-season playoff push, but a string of losses coupled with Rodgers’ slowed recovery have made those prospects null and void.

Their win comes at a tricky time in the season, where the Jets can take positives into the offseason but also benefit from any loss that comes. With their playoff hopes all but dead, securing as high a selection in the draft holds more weight toward structuring a roster that can compete next season and put Rodgers in the best position to lead that charge.

The Jets are still mathematically in the running to enter the top five with two games left on their schedule. The Tennessee Titans (5-10), Los Angeles Chargers (5-10), New York Giants (5-9) and Chicago Bears (6-9) occupy picks No. 5-8 and stand in their way of doing so.

Jets Can Directly Address Roster Needs With Ninth Pick

Outside of the Bears, each team ahead of the Jets plays at least one more game against a team above .500. As for the Jets, they’ll take on the Cleveland Browns (10-5) next week before closing the season against the struggling New England Patriots (4-11).

Set at quarterback, the Jets have need for help at wide receiver as well as their offensive line. They’ll have plenty of options even if they don’t squeeze into the top five, with three quarterbacks projected to be taken off the board before their current selection.