Jets could reunite Aaron Rodgers with superstar WR in 2024

The New York Jets once had hopes of making a playoff run as the season passed its halfway point. Those hopes are no more, leaving the Jets looking to 2024 and Aaron Rodgers to help them recruit top talent for a resurgence.

Jets Need Help at Receiver and Aaron Rodgers Has the Sway to Help Fix That

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the former four-time NFL MVP has a favorable eye toward former teammate DaVante Adams and might have the gravitas to reel him in this offseason:

“Players on the Rodgers 2024 watch list include Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who caught 68 touchdowns from Rodgers during their years together in Green Bay. This would be a trade with significant compensation because Adams, who turns 31 on Sunday, is under contract for 2024 ($17 million guaranteed). The Jets are reportedly prepared to pursue him,” Cimini said.

The receiving game for the Jets has deteriorated considerably since Week __. They are No. 29 in the NFL with 2,850 receiving yards and the only team without double-digit receiving touchdowns at nine.

Moreover, they’ve only corraled 34 receptions for 20 or more yards and their deep ball game has not lived up to expectations, even without Rodgers in the lineup for all but four plays of the regular season.

Pulling off a trade for Adams would not be a climb up Mount Everest. Adams voiced discontent after Week 7 when the Raiders lost 30-12 to the Chicago Bears. The star wideout spoke openly about valuing winning over all else, including individual production, which came as an indirect slight at the Raiders’ franchise.

Las Vegas recently snapped a three-game losing skid in their dominant 63-21 thrashing of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 to improve to 6-8 overall. They’re still on the outside looking in with 11 teams ahead of them in the AFC as the playoffs approach.

Jets: DaVante Adams as Good a WR1 For Aaron Rodgers as Can Be

Adams’ stance on winning likely has not changed within the last eight weeks, giving the Jets the right set of circumstances to make a play for him once the year concludes. He and Rodgers played together from 2014-2021 and are battle-tested and familiar with one another’s playstyles.

The Jets have professed faith in several of their key pieces including Zach Wilson and Breece Hall, but with head coach Robert Saleh’s roster shakeups and lineup decisions, anyone could be expendable to bring Adams in.

The reigning 1st-Team All-Pro receiver is on his way to yet another 1,000-yard season with 968 yards and counting. Adams would form a tantalizing duo opposite Garrett Wilson on the outside, should the front office hang on to their leading receiver.

Rodgers has everything it takes to recruit his former top target and the Jets calling his number to help any efforts they put forth to acquire Adams would come as no surprise.