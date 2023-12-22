Jets: 3 biggest factors that contributed to the team’s elimination from the playoffs

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Well, the clock has struck midnight for the New York Jets. After enduring a humiliating 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins, they’ve officially been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Numerous factors contributed to their downfall, but three key reasons stand out as crucial elements behind the Jets’ elimination.

Aaron Rodgers goes down in Week 1

The Jets’ season took a nosedive when Aaron Rodgers went down just four plays into the first game. With no competent backup quarterback, it was over.

Zach Wilson was pretty much done and after this season he will be playing on a new team. Trevor Siemian struggled terribly and Tim Boyle was even worse. This team offensively never recovered with Rodgers being injured in that game.

The Jets’ offensive line is horrendous

The New York Jets’ offensive line has severely underperformed this season, proving to be one of the league’s weakest units. Injuries have taken a toll, especially at the center position with Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer sidelined.

Laken Tomlinson’s form has been subpar, Duane Brown appears to be past his prime, Max Mitchell’s performance has been average at best, Billy Turner’s contributions have been disappointing, and rookie Carter Warren has struggled more than he has succeeded.

Mekhi Becton’s trajectory has been a letdown. Despite an impressive rookie season, his career has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency. His poor performance against the Miami Dolphins, coupled with his seemingly nonchalant demeanor while heading to the locker room, suggests Becton may not be with the team next season.

The sole bright spot on the offensive line has been second-round rookie Joe Tippmann. Though he’s faced challenges, he has shown notable growth compared to his fellow linemen. The Jets undoubtedly need an overhaul of their offensive line to fortify their blocking unit for a much-needed offensive improvement next season.

Should the coaching staff be fired?

After the abysmal performance against Miami yesterday, it’s evident that the entire coaching staff needs immediate dismissal. Particularly, Nathaniel Hackett and Robert Saleh have shown they aren’t suitable for long-term coaching roles.

Hackett is overseeing one of the NFL’s worst offenses, possibly in league history. His playcalling seems inept, and while Rodgers might favor Hackett, he needs to be replaced as the offensive coordinator. Regardless of the quarterback, success won’t come if the coaching is subpar, and Hackett is proving to be a poor offensive strategist.

Robert Saleh hasn’t helped his case either, finding himself squarely on the hot seat. The team’s lack of motivation and Saleh’s sideline management were evident, not to mention his unimpressive coaching record of 16-32. The Jets seem poised to seek a new coaching staff.

Where do the Jets go from here?

It’s a difficult question. The Jets’ future is uncertain, and they have numerous options ahead. Many fans would opt for a complete overhaul by removing Saleh, Hackett, and even GM Joe Douglas.

However, much hinges on Aaron Rodgers, whom the organization sees as the team’s potential savior next season. One thing is certain: significant investment in the offense is imperative. They need to secure offensive linemen, wide receivers, and running backs.

Additionally, drafting a quarterback is a necessity. With Rodgers at 40 years old, the team lacks a future quarterback and needs a competent backup. What the Jets do from here will be an intriguing story in the offseason.