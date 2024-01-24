Jets reportedly exploring veteran backup quarterback market

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The harsh reality is, that having a revolving door of quarterbacks held the New York Jets back from winning more than seven games in 2023. Aaron Rodgers is expected to return at full strength in 2024 after a torn Achilles suffered in Week 1 cut his season short.

How Will the Jets Pivot if They Cut Bait With QB Zach Wilson?

Behind him, the Jets are reportedly looking for upgrades from Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle. Brian Costello of the New York Post identified Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew as options for the Jets to pursue this offseason.

Backup QB Zach Wilson did not perform disastrously after taking over for Rodgers, but head coach Robert Saleh’s confidence in the young talent came and went.

Unlike Wilson, Both Brissett and Minshew have years of experience under their belts. Brissett made his bones as a member of the Indianapolis Colts from 2016-2019. Brissett threw for 6,040 yards as a starter in 2017 and 2019, while compiling a 31-13 TD-INT ratio.

When last seen as a starter, Brissett went 4-7 in 11 starts for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and put his receivers in position to make plays as they compiled 1,095 yards after the catch.

As for Minshew, the former East Carolina University passer completed 62.2 percent of his passes and posted a 59.7 QBR for the Indianapolis Colts, the latter of which was the second-highest of his career.

The Jets’ QB Depth Chart Will Likely Look Much Different in 2024

Costello also mentioned New York Giants backup Tyrod Taylor as another viable option. The dual-threat QB helped the Giants pick up key victories, particularly against the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

The Jets having a reliable playmaker behind Rodgers will pay major dividends, as the four-time MVP approaches his 40th birthday and carries a notable injury history along with him.