Jets have their sights set on landing another 1k-yard receiver in free agency

Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Rodgers’ unprecedented return from a torn Achilles in Week 1 did not materialize at the tail end of the 2023 NFL season, but the New York Jets are focused on making sure the roster is fully equipped for him when he does next season.

For the Jets, appeasing the demanding four-time NFL MVP while putting him in the best position to succeed starts with the front office.

The Jets Could Make a Play For Bengals WR Tee Higgins

According to Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report, the Jets have their sights set on landing a top wide receiver this offseason, saying:

“The top free agent available at wideout could be Tee Higgins if he doesn’t re-sign or isn’t’ franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals,” Rapp noted.

“Michael Pittman Jr. is another strong option, or the team could chase a veteran on a shorter deal like Mike Evans, who is coming off an excellent 2023 season.”

Higgins’ 2023 campaign was marred by a hamstring injury that prevented him from notching his third-straight 1,000-yard receiving season. Nevertheless, Higgins is a dynamic pass-catching wideout that would give Rodgers a strong RedZone threat.

The Jets’ receiving unit struggled to find the end zone this past year as running back Breece Hall led the team with four REC TDs.

Bringing Higgins into the fold would open up opportunities in the offense and make life easier for Garrett Wilson, the Jets‘ current No. 1 option. Higgins is leaning toward returning to the Bengals but could be had at a salary above the $2.93 million he earned in 2023.

Who Else Could the Jets Pursue if They’re Unable to Sign Higgins?

Pittman Jr. would also gift Rodgers with a receiver that went for 1,152 REC yards last year while Evans might connect best with Rodgers as a former champion in his own right and an elite deep-ball threat, having caught a whopping 13 TDs for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers has had much success in previous seasons when he’s had two elite receivers who could execute routes and rise up over defensive backs and make plays.

The Jets have options in the free agent market, and will likely work around their $239 million salary cap for next season to bring in a top wideout.