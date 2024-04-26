Jets trade down & take OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu with No. 11 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Jets selected Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Jets traded the No. 10 and No. 203 overall picks to the Minnesota Vikings for their No. 11, No. 129, and No. 157 overall picks shortly before their pick commenced.

Jets select rare talent with No. 11 overall pick for offensive line help

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium Sept. 2, 2023, in State College. Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

By moving down one slot in the first round, they lucked up on an elite offensive weapon. Per Pro Football Focus, the 313-pound tackle did not allow a single sack in his collegiate career. Fashanu also did not concede a quarterback hit and allowed only 10 hurries in 2023. PFF gave him a 78.8 player grade for his junior season.

He helped the Nittany Lions gain 5,202 total yards of offense on the year. The 21-year-old was among the highest-rated O-linemen in this year’s class. He’ll take his talents to a Jets team that needs his services.

How Olu Fashanu is expected to help the Jets out of the gates

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb, top, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, bottom, hit New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) causing a fumble during the first half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 17, 2023. Credit: Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York gave up the third-most sacks (64), for the third-most sack yards (454 yards) last season. The Jets also gave quarterback Zach Wilson a dismal 2.91 seconds to throw. They did, however, sharpen that up to 2.53 seconds for Trevor Siemian in five of their final six games of the season.

Fashanu is expected to contribute from day one. He will anchor the Jets’ O-Line at left tackle. The Jets missed out on the chance to take Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, who the Vikings snagged at No. 10 overall.

However, their current starting QB Aaron Rodgers will be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 campaign. He’s slated to return at full strength. Fashanu will be instrumental in helping Rodgers quickly regain his All-Pro caliber form and help open holes for him and their backfield in a playoff-hopeful season.