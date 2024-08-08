Jets QB2 gives high remarks for offense’s progress ahead of Week 1

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets second-string quarterback Tyrod Taylor is slated to get run with the first and second offensive units in preseason action and feels as though his team is well-equipped to succeed in 2024.

Taylor has raved all summer about QB1 Aaron Rodgers’ leadership qualities and level of play that has set the standard within their offensive ranks. Taylor has also had the luxury of rounding into form while feeding the ball to WR1 Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall — two players who could enter elite territory by the time the campaign concludes.

With these factors taken into account, Taylor decided to provide an assessment of where the offense stood at this stage of the summer.

Jets: Tyrod Taylor is confident in offense’s progress

Jul 27, 2024; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) walk across the field with teammates during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Per Randy Lange of newyorkjets.com, the former Super Bowl champion exuded confidence in his teammates at practice on Wednesday in such a way that suggests that he believes this unit can potentially make him a two-time champion:

“I think we’ve done a great job to this point,” Taylor said. “Obviously, the goal is to continue to get better. Guys are competing at a high level day in, day out. We have a great defense to challenge ourselves with each and every day. Overall, I think we’ve done a lot of good things, made a lot of progress.”

Jets’ offense is expected to dominate in 2024 despite training camp hiccups

Jul 27, 2024; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches the ball during a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This is not the first time that Taylor has had two 1,000-yard receivers at his side. In fact, he played with Jets wide receiver Mike Williams during one of his two 1,000-yard campaigns in 2020 opposite WR Keenan Allen. Around them is a slew of top talents in every area of the offense, including a reigning Pro Bowler in Wilson, Hall, who fell just six yards shy of 1,000 yards on the ground in 2023, and an offensive line fortified with reigning Second-Team All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, No. 11 overall pick LT Olu Fashanu and standout veterans Alijah Vera-Tucker and Morgan Moses.

The Jets have every ingredient that goes into a Super Bowl winner. Despite well-documented struggles in training camp, causing Rodgers to call out the OL for botched protection, the Jets are looking like a team that can contend for the AFC East division crown and put the league on notice come playoff time. Should Rodgers miss time in 2024, Taylor will serve as a quintessential dual-threat backup option that can take over the reins and lead them to wins.