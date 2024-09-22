Jets narrowly avoid another season-ending injury vs. Patriots

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Jets could have been down another one of their key linemen for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season — on the offensive side of the football this time — but a recent MRI brought back good news.

Jets OL Morgan Moses is out with a sprained MCL

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jets starting right tackle Morgan Moses sprained his MCL in New York’s 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. He avoided an MCL tear, which could have stained their win and seriously damaged their O-Line for the year. Zach Braziller of the New York Post revealed how long the Jets may be without their standout pass protector:

“The expectation is that the 33-year-old offensive lineman will miss two-to-four weeks,” Braziller reported. “Friday, coach Robert Saleh said the early prognosis was ‘decent,’ but there were still tests left to determine the extent of the injury.”

The Jets will lean on rookie OT Olu Fashanu to spell for Moses

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Though early, Moses has earned a 51.2 player grade from Pro Football Focus through just over two games played this season. He has yet to allow a sack but has committed two penalties thus far, a number he’ll look to avoid raising once he returns to the field.

While the Virginia product recovers from his ailment, the Jets will look to rookie offensive tackle Olu Fashanu to man duties on the right end of the offensive line in his stead. Fashanu — the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit in his entire three-year collegiate career at Penn State and has carried over that exceptional pass protection to the Jets. In 14 snaps played, the 21-year-old has not allowed a sack or committed a penalty.

Though he’s naturally a left tackle, the Jets explored deploying him at right tackle in the preseason. Seeing that New York has reigning Second-Team All-Pro LT Tyron Smith at that slot, Fashanu was expected to back up the former and Moses throughout the campaign to maximize his time on the field, and will get an even greater opportunity with the 33-year-old out.

Dating back to last season, the Jets are 1-2 in the three games that Moses has missed. Thus, they’ll need him back as soon as possible to continue their quest to forge a Super Bowl-contending unit by the time the playoffs roll around.