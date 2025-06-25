Jets’ lowkey free agent signing will be a huge boost to their offensive line depth

This offseason, the New York Jets signed former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Josh Myers in free agency. While it doesn’t seem as if he is going to start in Week 1, Myers could be a sneaky great signing for this front office.

Josh Myers has experience against quality competition

Myers has been the starter in a competitive division over the last couple of seasons, but now he takes a backseat with the Jets. This is a positive for New York, as they have a younger offensive line with minimal experience.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Myers gives the Jets a player who is competent and competitive, backing up the interior. Having a quality player like Myers as a backup means the starters will have to play at a higher level to ensure they don’t turn their jobs over.

Myers being on this team will also help game plan in between weeks, as he’ll be able to help the lineman and doing specific techniques against certain fronts.

The Jets’ offensive line has been riddled with injuries

The Jets have dealt with many injuries over the past few seasons. Bringing in a backup offensive lineman who can compete at a high level was crucial.

Alijah Vera-Tucker has been in and out a lot during his short career, so if the Jets needed someone to fill in, Myers could.

Myers is a player who has been healthy over the last three years, and in every game he has been available for, he has started. He gives the Jets someone they could trust to be ready whenever he is needed and called upon.

This signing, for how cheap it is (one-year, $2 million), is a low-key, solid pickup for the Jets. They get a quality backup lineman who could impact them this season, and it provides a safety net to fall back on if their plans in the line fall apart.