Jets get hit with groundbreaking ultimatum from star pass-rusher

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There was more to New York Jets superstar pass-rusher Haason Reddick’s holdout than what rose to the surface over the course of the offseason.

Reddick has been a no-show for every team activity the Jets have held in the spring and summer of 2024. The Pro Bowl edge rusher started seeing his name rumble in news cycles after he forewent OTA’s and followed that up by skipping mandatory minicamp, training camp, and now, New York’s preseason slate. In search of a lucrative contract extension rumored to be in the $25 million ballpark annually, Reddick has been firm in his months-long holdout, until now that is.

Jets’ Haason Reddick requests a trade

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during warmups against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old talent demanded a trade from the Jets on Monday, as ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported:

“The New York Jets’ contract standoff with Haason Reddick took an ugly turn Monday, as the Pro Bowl edge rusher officially requested a trade. The Jets fired back immediately with a strongly worded statement, saying they have no intention of satisfying his demand,” Cimini wrote.

“‘We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report,’ general manager Joe Douglas said in the statement. ‘Since the trade discussions back in March we have been clear, direct, and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season.'”

How will Reddick’s trade request impact the Jets to start the year?

Without Reddick, the Jets’ defense will still be top-shelf, just not overwhelmingly impenetrable. At the end of the day, the Temple University product did register 11 sacks in 2023 and has brought down quarterbacks 50.5 times over the last four seasons. That kind of production does not grow on trees.

Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson, Quincy Williams, and C.J. Mosley will hold down the fort on the front seven of last season’s top-rated defense while the Jets front office decides what they’ll truly do with Reddick. Their quick response to his demand comes as standard protocol. However, as the days and potentially weeks pass by, their hand will be forced, whether by Reddick, the New York media, the team’s success or lack thereof, or all three.