Jets currently hold 8th overall pick in the draft following Week 12 loss

With the 2023 NFL season nearly concluded, the New York Jets‘ focus will likely shift to evaluating their roster and preparing for the upcoming offseason, including the 2024 NFL Draft. According to Tankathon, the Jets currently possess the eighth-overall pick in the NFL draft.

Among the teams holding a 4-7 record like the Jets are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Tennessee Titans. The Buccaneers, despite sharing the same record, could potentially secure a higher selection due to the nature of the NFC South, although the Jets currently have better odds than the Chargers and Titans based on a lower strength of schedule.

Could the Jets still make a playoff push?

Given the season’s trajectory, the Jets’ chances of making the playoffs seem slim. Consequently, there’s a possibility the team might opt to prioritize securing a top draft pick to fortify their offense, which stands as the primary weakness despite a strong defense.

The one factor that could hinder the strategy of tanking for a higher draft pick is the potential return of Aaron Rodgers. This prospect is becoming increasingly viable now that Rodgers has been designated to return from Injured Reserve. This designation allows him to begin practicing with the team.

For a player approaching 40 years old, making a comeback after a severe torn Achilles injury is undeniably impressive. It adds an intriguing dynamic to the team’s plans moving forward with his 21-day window.

It all hinges on the quarterback position

It will be intriguing to observe how the Jets’ first-round pick in the draft could fluctuate based on the selected quarterback. Should Rodgers become the quarterback, there’s a likelihood that the pick’s value might decrease.

Inversely, if the Jets continue with starting Tim Boyle or Trevor Siemian at QB (excluding Zach Wilson, as he’s seemingly finished as a Jet), the pick’s value will likely ascend.

The team faces a critical decision, and whatever path the Jets choose will significantly shape the team’s future, particularly considering their probable aggressive approach in the coming season.