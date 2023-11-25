Jets planning to continue starting QB Tim Boyle

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NFL season has been a tumultuous journey for the New York Jets. From high expectations to losing Aaron Rodgers in just four plays, the ongoing saga with Zach Wilson, and numerous other issues, the team’s season appears to be spiraling downward. Recently, the Jets announced Tim Boyle as their starting quarterback for the next game, a move that doesn’t come as a complete surprise.

Tim Boyle to remain the Jets’ starting QB

It’s becoming increasingly evident that unless an injury intervenes, Boyle retain the starting role until Rodgers is back to start at the end of the season (unless the Jets play it safe).

“Yeah, we’re giving Timmy a chance to roll again next week,” head coach Robert Saleh told Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Trevor Siemian will serve as the backup, and Zach Wilson will remain third in line. Wilson’s continued presence on the roster despite a series of underwhelming seasons raises questions about the team’s strategy and allocation of resources that are clearly needed in other positions.

Boyle struggled in the team’s most recent outing

Boyle’s performance against the Miami Dolphins was rather subpar. Despite facing significant pressure due to a lack of great receiving options, a struggling offensive line, and being sacked seven times, he managed 27 completions on 38 attempts (71.1% Completion Percentage), tallying 179 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions.

Notably, he connected with Garrett Wilson for a rare offensive touchdown, offering a glimmer of hope for the struggling offense. Boyle did what he could, and he deserves another chance, considering how terrible this offense has been this year.

The outlook for Boyle this season

Looking ahead, the upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons will be critical for Boyle to showcase his capabilities. The Jets seem to be steering toward a potential strategy of positioning themselves for a higher draft pick by the end of this season, aiming to bolster their offense in the subsequent season.

This season was already a wash when Rodgers went down, but now the Jets’ focus will be on who belongs and who does not for next season, where the team will likely go all-in with a hopefully healthy Rodgers as the quarterback. Boyle is one of those players, so hopefully, he performs better than he did on Black Friday against the Miami Dolphins.