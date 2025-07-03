Jets center shows support and belief in new quarterback

The Jets’ offensive line has undergone a lot of change over the past couple of seasons, but one player to stand pat is center Joe Tippmann.

Tippmann has been a mainstay on this offensive line for two seasons now. As a result, he has had to snap the ball to several different quarterbacks. But recently, he expressed his support and belief in new QB Justin Fields.

Joe Tippmann shows support for new Jets’ QB

Tippmann is penciled down as the Jets’ starting center for the 2025 season, and for good reason. The former Wisconsin Badger brings quality and consistency to the field, which is exactly what is needed for this roster.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Tippmann brings level-headedness to the lineup. He is not a person who gets too high or too low, but he is someone who believes what he sees.

Akin to Tippmann is his new quarterback. Fields is an excellent leader whose qualities have already made an impact on his new team. Tippmann offered high praise for Fields recently.

“As a leader, as a player, as a quarterback, he’s somebody who takes his job very seriously, but also, he’s a very smart individual, somebody who’s always learning, always developing,” Tippmann said of Fields, per the team’s website.

Tippmann believes in Fields. Now, he has to prove this belief on the field, along with his offensive linemen, when blocking for their new quarterback.

The offensive line should be much improved in 2025

Tippmann and this offensive line should be much better in 2025 than in previous seasons.

Other than confidence in the quarterback, the offensive line has confidence in itself. Alijah Vera-Tucker, starting guard for the Jets, had said exactly that.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This offensive line has two players in their early years, and both of them happen to be at the tackle position, with second-year OT Olu Fashanu and rookie first-round OT Armand Membou. There will be growing pains, and that will be okay. But how they bounce back from those struggles will be important.