Jets’ new quarterback is already demonstrating excellent leadership qualities

New York Jets’ new quarterback Justin Fields is a leader, and has always been that.

His leadership qualities are already being demonstrated in his few short months with the Jets, as he is now encouraging the team to work together and build something special.

Justin Fields has always been a leader

Fields was born a leader. He carries himself in a confident way while helping others achieve their goals and get where they want to go. He is a team-first guy.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

At Ohio State University, he was named a team captain, as he exemplified the characteristics of being a leader of this team.

During his Chicago Bears tenure, he was also named a captain for that squad. And just before he left for the Steelers in 2024, his teammates made it clear that they wanted him back for the following season, even though they had the top draft pick.

Jaquan Brisker had this to say about his then-quarterback.

“I want Justin. We all want Justin. Let’s go! That’s our guy. That guy makes plays for sure and he’s a leader. We like a guy like that.”

His teammates always supported him, his coaches gave him the captain role multiple times, and he always proved to be a quality person. Fields will be a leader for the Jets this season

Fields will help the Jets develop chemistry

An article recently published on Jets.com highlighted the “Workaholic” Fields as he emphasizes building chemistry with his new team.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

“I think everybody on the team is great, they’re awesome,” Fields said of his Jets teammates. “We definitely have a lot of young guys on the team, so I think that factors into our chemistry. A lot of guys are most likely around the same age, hanging out with each other outside the building is the biggest thing — just knowing their background, knowing where they’ve come from, knowing their story. Just little stuff like that and getting to know every teammate on a personal level I think just makes us all closer and of course the closer you are as teammates, the better you’re going to be.”

Last season, the Jets struggled to bond together. Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson had a reported feud; the Jets added players during the season, and everything seemed to be more for the benefit of Rodgers than the team.

Now, in 2025, the team has moved past that. They are looking to build success for the future, and by building great team chemistry, they are on the right track. Being led by Fields, this Jets team will be a cohesive group.