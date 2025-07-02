Jets’ rookie offensive tackle could have a major impact in year one

Armand Membou was the first selection of the Jets’ draft this offseason. He is an outstanding talent who will look to bring his ferocious tendencies from college to the NFL day one.

Let’s take a look at what could help Membou succeed in his first season in New York.

Armand Membou is a physically gifted player

What makes Membou such an outstanding young tackle is his athletic abilities. He stands at 6-foot-4, 332 pounds, but moves like he is lighter than such.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, the Missouri tackle ran a 4.91 forty-yard dash, along with having 31 reps on the bench press. At the end of the combine, NFL Next Gen Stats gave him an athletic score grade of 94, which ranked first amongst all tackles in the draft class.

Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

However, he is much more than just a player who succeeds at workouts. Over the tenure of his collegiate career, Membou surrendered only three total sacks.

Membou is an outstanding talent, but what makes me so excited about him isn’t pass blocking. It is his physical blocking skills in the run game.

Jets’ rookie tackle will succeed in outside runs

Using his physical abilities, Membou excels heavily in the run game. He finds ways to get out into open space, mainly on toss and run plays, and punishes the linebackers or defensive backs in front of him.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

This can lead to the Jets and new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand designing plays to the outside, going towards Membou’s side. This benefits the team and him tremendously, as Justin Fields and Breece Hall will have a monster of a human being to run behind.

When you have an athlete at his stature, with his mental makeup, it is a recipe for success.