Jets’ new receiver has a motto for himself which the team is following

The Jets signed Tyler Johnson this offseason to add some depth at wide receiver. The veteran pass-catcher follows a motto that has helped him stick around and find success in his NFL career. Now the rest of the Jets’ receiving corps is following that same motto.

Getting One Percent Better

While speaking with the media, Johnson shared his mindset as he enters a new receiver room this season.

“We’re able to go out here and make plays and get 1 percent better every day,” Johnson said, per the team’s website.

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Jets’ roster is young and inexperienced. This makes the offseason practices that much more important. Veteran leadership is crucial.

Johnson, a former Buccaneers wideout, is looking to make a big impact this season for the Jets. Last season, he put up 26 receptions, 291 yards, and one touchdown.

He now joins a new offense with only one bona fide star in Garrett Wilson, instead of the stars of Tampa Bay. This benefits Johnson, as he could possibly get his targets in an offense that could support him.

Jets’ roster needs to show continual growth

With this roster being so young, and maybe not at the quality of the top rosters in the league, the growth they display throughout the season will prove to be crucial.

If they are stagnant, and the front office, along with the coaches, do not see development throughout the season, changes will be made.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

However, a lot of players on this roster are hungry for a new year, a different outlook, and a team that will change the Jets’ future.

This team could surprise many, leading them to a good offseason next year. Perhaps the Jets could make a big run in 2026.