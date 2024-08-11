Jets backup QB gets juices flowing in first preseason start as Aaron Rodgers’ return looms

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets opened up the preseason with second-string quarterback Tyrod Taylor running the show.

The Jets had a rather quiet outing against the Washington Commanders despite their 20-17 win, but the preseason opener accomplished two things for Taylor. For one, the 35-year-old got the chance to get warm and grease his wheels. More than anything, preseason for experienced veterans is for that reason above all else.

Avoiding injury, Taylor completed 1-2 passes for -1 yards. The numbers can be overlooked for the fact that the former Super Bowl champion also got his first taste of action with the Jets and his new teammates, which he relished in after the victory.

Jets: QB2 Tyrod Taylor appreciated time on the field with teammates in preseason win

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Per Randy Lange of newyorkjets.com, the Virginia native had this to say ahead of his first experience under center for New York on Aug. 10:

“It’s just about the work that you put in in the classroom and applying it on the field,” Taylor said before the game. “At the end of the day, it’s all about going out and competing at a high level. I love to compete, I love to make plays. Just getting the ball out of my hands to guys and giving them the opportunity to make plays is what I’m focused on day in and day out.”

Taylor will have a major role on the Jets in 2024 behind the returning Rodgers

Taylor did make good on his words and compete, but there’s not much to go off of based on his limited action against Washington, as Jets head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged as well. Nevertheless, the type of production Taylor is capable of is understood within the franchise ranks and the NFL world as a whole. His 64.4 percent completion percentage and 1,341 passing yards in 11 games, five of which he started for the New York Giants in 2023, further proved him as a pillar of consistency at the backup QB position.

That reliability will be needed as four-time NFL MVP Rodgers prepares to return to the field for the first time since tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets are hoping that Rodgers can start under center in their preseason finale against the New York Giants on Aug. 24, giving him a few reps before they kick off the regular season against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9.

Taylor will get a second chance to get his legs under him in the Jets’ second preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. He will likely get a healthier workload than he saw against the Commanders, which will provide a better feel for what to expect from the former Pro Bowler in 2024. His comments following the preseason opener offer promise regarding the continuity he will likely build with his offensive unit for the rest of the summer.