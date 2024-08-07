Jets activate exciting new free agent receiver from PUP list

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have Super Bowl aspirations this upcoming season, led by the return of Aaron Rodgers and star receiver Garrett Wilson. Of course, the Jets’ defense is one of the best in football, sporting arguably the best cornerback in the league, Sauce Gardner, and several tremendous talents at key positions.

Jets Get Back Mike Williams From PUP List

However, the Jets returned newly acquired free agent receiver Mike Williams from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday. Williams is coming back from a torn ACL, playing just three games last season before going down against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 29-year-old former first-round pick back in 2017 has had an inconsistent career due to injury, but when healthy, he’s one of the best receivers in the game.

Williams’s best season came in 2021 with the Chargers, when he hauled in 76 receptions on 122 targets, good for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. At 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, Williams has a tremendous frame that allows him to make contested catches and dominate in man coverage. With Rodgers under center, the Jets’ offense expects to be far more explosive and aggressive, which plays right into Williams’s game.

Opposing defenses will have to keep a close eye on Wilson, not to mention Breece Hall out of the backfield and several complementary receivers. Williams brings another dynamic alongside Allen Lazard. The Jets’ offense has the potential to be one of the best in the game, and it all rides on Rodgers staying healthy coming off a torn Achilles.