Jets’ Aaron Rodgers targeting return to practice in 2 weeks

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Nearly three months after tearing his Achilles tendon, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has fast-tracked his rehab process and is targeting a return to practice two weeks from now.

Jets: How Quickly Can Rodgers Return to Form With the NFL Season Winding Down?

Rodgers did not elaborate on an exact date in which he’d retake the practice field as a guest on the Pat McAfee Show, but his time frame would give him a chance to play in the Jets’ Week 14 matchup against the Houston Texans, per Christian Arnold of the New York Post.

In his last full season played in 2022 with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers threw for 3,695 passing yards. That marked the fewest yards he’d amassed in any season where he played at least 15 games in. Rodgers also conceded double-digit interceptions for only the third time in his NFL tenure with 12.

He did lead the Packers to the postseason that year, but lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers and struggled in the affair. Nevertheless, Rodgers is a four-time MVP and former Super Bowl Champion who has come back on two occasions from season-altering injuries and returned to form in the past.

Rodgers on Pace for Week 14 Return

Rodgers was not able to show us much of anything on the field, as he went down with his Achilles tear only four plays into the Jets’ 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

As he began rehabbing, the expectation was that his season was over and he’d work toward getting ready for training camp ahead of the 2024 campaign. A string of updates in recent weeks increasingly upgraded his status. Now, barring a setback, Rodgers will close out the Jets’ regular season under center.

Currently, the Jets are 4-6 and third place in the AFC East. They will need new starter Tim Boyle to handle the offense under center until Rodgers returns if they are to have any shot at making a final playoff push when Rodgers returns. With 12 teams ahead of them in the AFC, the Jets would need to win out and hope for a collapse from more than one team to make that a reality. If healthy, Rodgers has the potential to hold up the former requirement.