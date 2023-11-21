Two Jets players with something to lose this season

The New York Jets‘ 2023 NFL Season has been a roller coaster ride. The Jets are in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. It’s not just about the team; individual players also have a lot at stake at this juncture. This implies that they must perform well now, or they risk losing out in the long term.

Can Bryce Huff cash in with a big contract extension?

Bryce Huff is playing for a big-time contract. As of now he has been one of the standout players on the Jets’ defense and a lot of analysts have had him as an extension candidate, but he is going to need to finish strong this season.

The best way for him to keep solidifying that time contract is not only by him continuing to lead the league in providing pressure but also by getting stronger statistics in tackling.

While he has already gotten five sacks, he has only contributed a total of nine tackles. If Huff can keep playing well and increase his tackling stats, then he will get some big-time money this offseason.

What will the Jets do with Dalvin Cook?

Dalvin Cook has had a disappointing season with the New York Jets. Statistically, Cook has accumulated only 160 rushing yards, 10 catches, and 47 receiving yards. Cook has yet to score this season, displaying signs of decline compared to his tenure as a Minnesota Viking.

Following Michael Carter’s unexpected release and Israel Abanikanda receiving more playing time, Cook needs to make a significant impact on the team. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, he must demonstrate that he still has plenty to offer. Running backs face a decline in value as they age and hold an easily replaceable position