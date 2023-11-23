Jets’ Tony Adams eager for week 12 challenge against Miami Dolphins

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets will face the NFL’s best offense in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins. The Jets’ defensive unit is up for the task and excited to try and slow down the Dolphins’ multivariate attack.

Jets Safety Tony Adams Confident in Defense Being Able to Stop Dolphins’ Attack

Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post shared comments from safety Tony Adams about the upcoming test the Jets will look to conquer:

“We consider ourselves as the best defense in the league, so it’s going to be good on good,’’ safety Tony Adams told The Post on Wednesday. “They have a great offensive coordinator, and they’re very creative at what they do, their quarterback is playing really good football, and they have some great skill-position players, as well. But we play great ball on defense, as well, and we’re looking forward to the matchup.’’

The Jets’ Secondary Matches Up Well Against the NFL’s Best Offense

Adams’ confidence in his defense is well merited, at least against the pass that is. The defense is more than their 4-6 record suggests. They hold quarterbacks to the ninth-lowest completion percentage in the NFL at 62.8 percent. The secondary also takes away big play opportunities, holding passing attacks to 5.6 yards per attempt — which is the fourth-lowest in the league.

The Dolphins thrive with QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Tyreek Hill running teams off the field. Tagovailoa has averaged the fewest time to throw among all quarterbacks nearly all season long and currently sits at a stellar 2.37 seconds. The Dolphins’ offensive line protects him well and has allowed him to set up Hill as the current receiving title favorite with a league-leading 1,222 REC yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

The Jets’ D-Line Will Have to Step Their Game Up

The Jets’ run defense has its highs and lows. While they close off the end zone to opposing backs with only five touchdowns conceded on the ground this year, they let rushers have feast days piling on yardage. The front seven isn’t doing a good enough job at taking away holes, as they’ve conceded 1,376 rushing yards, which is sixth-worst overall.

As for his raving remarks about Miami’s offensive coordinator Frank Smith, the Dolphins deploy a widespread attack that puts their guys in the best position to make plays. Andy Benoit of The 33rd Team broke down film on the many ways that the Dolphins execute simple plays and switch things up by throwing defenses off with creative misdirections.

Adams and the Jets defense are not being overlooked ahead of their upcoming matchup. Regardless, they’ll have to put their money where their mouth is, as the Dolphins will come prepared for another day at the office.