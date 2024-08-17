Former NFL great labels Jets as candidates to knock off Chiefs for 2024 Super Bowl

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Jets received some high praise from an NFL great recently. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo’s exquisite commentary in the CBS broadcast booth has made his television career just as raved about as his football career. Romo’s ability to dissect plays on the fly and make all viewers understand what they’re watching and why things unfolded on a play-by-play basis is a captivating thing to watch.

That being said, with preseason in full swing and the regular season less than a month away, Romo has begun to put his thoughts to the forefront, and declared that the Jets could be the team that unseats superstar QB Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs from their throne as reigning Super Bowl champions next season.

Tony Romo believes the Jets could dethrone the Chiefs

Per Fox News’ Chantz Martin, Romo had this to say first about four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers’ ability to lead Gang Green to a Super Bowl win next season before outlining the toll that the road to a championship takes on a team, which could befall the Chiefs on the upcoming campaign:

“If Aaron Rodgers stays healthy, I think this team can actually dethrone the Chiefs. The biggest thing is, it’s going to take Aaron a little bit of time to get settled back in,” Romo cautioned.

“With an injury that long, you just don’t come right back. But it’s Aaron Rodgers. They have a good coach, good staff and their team has a ton of talent. They’ve just been missing this position, and this is going to be a fun season if you’re a Jets fan.”

Romo followed up his prognosis of Rodgers by saying this about the challenges the Chiefs will face in their quest to three-peat as Super Bowl champions in 2024:

“The mental fortitude it takes to win it once, then to come back … there’s plays that could change every game. They had a really rough go of it last year during the regular season. This one’s going to be harder,” Romo said.

Jets: Aaron Rodgers’ health will be the biggest determinant in their hopeful Super Bowl run

Rodgers did miss all but four snaps of the 2023 season due to his torn Achilles suffered in Week 1. The California native also has not seen game action since then. Additionally, Rodgers did voice displeasure over being benched in the Jets’ joint practice with the Washington Commanders earlier in the preseason, indicating that he’s itching to get back on the field.

With the Cal product running the show in 2024, the Jets could see several of their offensive weapons explode for career years. Seeing that the Jets had All-Pro honorees on their defensive line, secondary, and offensive line last year, Rodgers may be the missing link that gets a wide receiver like Garrett Wilson his first placement, or running back Breece Hall, en route to a championship.

The Jets could prevent the Chiefs from making incredible NFL history in 2025

That being said, New York’s potent offense has the workings of a team that can lead a high-octane attack with league-leading peripherals in several statistical categories. This is particularly crucial when assessing a team’s chances against the unmatched Chiefs’ attack, led by a QB in Mahomes who has the same comeback ability that a player like NBA superstar Stephen Curry has for the Golden State Warriors in his respective sport.

The Jets will be one of the biggest threats to the Chiefs next year. Kansas City has imposed their will on the league, winning three Super Bowls in the last five years and making a fourth appearance in that span of time. Romo’s analysis is strengthened by the fact that no team has ever won three straight Super Bowls in NFL history. Thus, if fatigue or the way the wind blows does not jeopardize the Chiefs’ dominant run, the Jets could. History will be on New York’s side in that regard.