Would the Giants be playoff contenders if they signed Russell Wilson?

The New York Giants offense hangs on the acuteness of their starting quarterback. Russell Wilson may be just the guy to return it to playoff-worthiness.

Wilson’s free agency comes at a precarious time for the Giants. As has been the story of the offseason, one minute New York was ready to move on from starter Daniel Jones, and the next, all-in on the Duke University product. Seemingly on the outs with Jones yet again, not only does their draft outlook shift, but so do their priorities in free agency.

Giants: Russell Wilson’s 2023 campaign proves he still can lead a playoff-caliber offense

The Giants could very well elect to bring the 35-year-old Wilson on board and hand him the keys to the offense. Though he had a tumultuous ending with the Denver Broncos, Wilson still showed the ability to scramble out of the pocket and make plays.

His mobility is still there, and with it, his accuracy. The former 2013 Super Bowl champion posted the third-highest completion percentage of his career at 66.4%.

Wilson’s experience, toughness, and IQ are all that the Giants need as they prepare to potentially lose running back Saquon Barkley in free agency.

Where Wilson would come in handy most for the Giants as other teams push for the former All-Pro QB

The nine-time Pro Bowler would help a Giants passing attack that came away with the fewest 1st downs in the air (141) last season. Should the Giants opt to push their chips to the front of the table to land Wilson, this could stray them away from taking a top QB in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft with their No. 6 overall pick.

New York would then have the flexibility to draft an elite offensive lineman to protect Wilson and try to reel in the receiver and running back talent next to him. It would be of the utmost importance considering their league-leading 85 sacks allowed damaged their playoff hopes more than anything else in 2023.

However, the former perennial MVP candidate had a successful meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They now sit as the perceived frontrunners to land Wilson once free agency opens on Wednesday, March 13.

The biggest question would be if Wilson can will the Giants to a playoff berth at this stage of his career. As NFL great Warren Moon told TMZ Sports, with the right pieces around him, Wilson certainly can.