The Giants know how much it will cost to retain Saquon Barkley

The probability the New York Giants extend Saquon Barkley is decreasing by the day. General manager Joe Schoen will let Barkley hit the open market and explore alternative options rather than return to New York.

Schoen had the opportunity to franchise tag Barkley, but paying a running back over $12 million certainly wasn’t his priority. In fact, according to ESPN, the Giants don’t even seem willing to give Barkley $10 million per season, which is what he’s expected to land.

The Giants Know It’s Time to Part Ways

Barkley is coming off a season where he played 14 games, accumulating 962 yards on the ground and six touchdowns. He also added 280 yards through the air with four scores, showcasing good value in multiple departments but trying to operate out of a poor offense. The Giants have one of the worst-ranked offensive lines in football, and Barkley was once again stuck behind a group that struggled to block and protect the quarterback, which limited the run game.



Although the Giants would love to bring back Barkley for his intangible qualities, they also understand that the offense has been one of the worst in the game, with him as the primary back, earning substantial money at the position. This is not a hit on Barkley; it is just an observation that an offense doesn’t rely on the running back position but rather on the offensive line and quarterback quality.

Saquon Could Go to a Rival, But It’s Unlikely

Rumors have bubbled to the surface that the Philadelphia Eagles could be eyeing Barkley in free agency, But the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and Chicago Bears are believed to be the most likely landing spots, Jordan Raanan stated on Sunday.

Ultimately, it boils down to the Giants’ unwillingness to spend money at the position and their understanding that a strong passing attack is the focal point and where their money should be allocated. Once they produce a good passing game with solid protection in the trenches, they can invest in the running back as a luxury item, but for now, it’s simply not worth the financial expenditures.