Will Giants’ new WR Cole Beasley make the final roster?

The New York Giants signed veteran WR Cole Beasley last week just before training camp began in an effort to bolster depth in their receiving corps. The Giants placed six players on the PUP list to open camp, including two WRs in Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson. This move creates an opportunity for Beasley to compete for a roster spot as he tries to fill in at slot receiver during training camp.

Reuniting with Brian Daboll

Beasley is reuniting with Brian Daboll after playing under the Giants’ head coach for three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Beasley was featured in a prominent role under Daboll’s tutelage, receiving 100 or more targets in each of his three seasons with the Bills. Across those three seasons, Beasley averaged 77 receptions, 812 yards, and 3.7 touchdowns per season.

Beasley nearly signed with Big Blue last offseason

The Giants were interested in signing Beasley midway through the 2022 season. The team offered him a spot on the practice squad but the veteran WR ultimately declined. “If I could do it again, I’d have come here when I had the chance last year,” Beasley said to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com on Wednesday.

Cole Beasley is “locked in and ready to go”

After mulling retirement last season, Beasley is back and ready to compete this summer.

Just glad to have this opportunity, and I’m locked in and ready to go. Cole Beasley via NorthJersey.com

Beasley is currently trying to get back in the swing of things at training camp. “I’ve just got to get used to the ball coming at me again,” he said to Stapleton. “Feels good, and I just was happy to get one come my way [Wednesday].” Beasley hauled in a touchdown reception on Wednesday, the first day of training camp.

I’m just taking one play at a time. Not even one day, really, but one play at a time. I feel like that’s the best way to approach anything. I’ll just keep building off that every minute I’ve got. I’ve always had confidence in my abilities, and if I didn’t think I could do it, I wouldn’t be here. For me, I’ve always had that chip on my shoulder. Nobody ever said I was gonna be here in the NFL this long, and here I am. There’s always that same hunger, I’ll always have something to prove. If it’s not to other people, it’s to myself. Cole Beasley via NorthJersey.com

Can Cole Beasley make the Giants’ final roster?

Entering 2023, Beasley is anything but a lock to make the Giants’ final 53-man roster. But he is determined to compete for a final roster spot as New York’s depth in the slot thins out. Shepard and Robinson are both recovering from season-ending knee injuries and it is unknown when they will be ready to return to the lineup. In the meantime, Beasley will man down the slot position and try to earn himself a place on the roster.