Giants place key starters on the PUP list to open training camp

The New York Giants are placing a list of key starters on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as the team kicks off training camp this week. Players reported to the building for the first time this summer this morning and the Giants subsequently placed injured players on the PUP list in the afternoon.

The players placed on the PUP list include WRs Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson, CB Aaron Robinson, DT D.J. Davidson, G Marcus McKethan, and DT A’Shawn Robinson. WR Jamison Crowder was also placed on the non-football injury list.

Two notable WRs open camp on the PUP list

Two of the most notable names being placed on the PUP list are WRs Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson. Both players had their 2022 seasons cut short due to season-ending knee injuries. Shepard, however, seems close to making his return. According to Art Stapleton, Shepard “looks good in his ACL recovery” and, despite being placed on the PUP list today, he’s not expected to stay there long.

Robinson, a dynamic playmaker entering his second season, is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season after tearing his ACL in Week 11. It is unclear, however, how soon Robinson will be taken off the PUP list.

The Giants are getting thin on the defensive line

New York added defensive line depth earlier this week, signing former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Brandin Bryant. It is now understood why: A’Shawn Robinson and D.J. Davidson are not healthy for the start of camp. Davidson tore his ACL last season and Robinson, an exciting player that New York just signed this offseason, tore his meniscus in November.

Aaron Robinson is behind in the race for the SLCB job

Aaron Robinson will also begin training camp on the PUP list. Robinson is one of the many players competing for the Giants’ starting slot cornerback job this summer. While he starts camp on the PUP list, the other players will get a head start in the race to win the competition. Robinson will need to get healthy as soon as possible to ensure he does not fall too far behind.

How soon can these Giants players be activated off the PUP list?

As Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated points out on Twitter, players can come off PUP at any time during training camp. However, during the regular season, they can’t return until at least four weeks in. Additionally, once a player comes off PUP, he can’t be put back on it.

The players placed on the PUP list do against the 90-man roster during camp. The Giants would not place these players on this list unless they were confident they could make a quick recovery soon.