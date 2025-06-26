Why the Giants signing Odell Beckham Jr. could actually make a lot of sense

New York Giants fans have been buzzing for the last week over the idea of the team reuniting with former superstar Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham threw gas on the fire during Fanatics Fest last weekend, responding, “I got you,” to a fan who called for him to sign back with the Giants.

Since then, several Giants players have taken to social media to express their interest in seeing Beckham sign with Big Blue.

While it is a fun, albeit unlikely idea, signing Beckham could actually make a lot of sense for the Giants.

OBJ could be this summer’s Allen Robinson

Last offseason, the Giants did something similar to the idea of signing a 32-year-old Beckham — they signed then-30-year-old Allen Robinson.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Robinson was nearing the end of his career last offseason, having bounced around a few teams as a journeyman veteran for the past couple of seasons. He wound up in New York for the summer and was ultimately released at the end of the preseason when the Giants cut their final roster down to 53 men.

Although Robinson didn’t make an impact on the field during the regular season, he made a crucial impact on the practice field in the summer. Robinson lent his experience to the Giants’ wide receiver corps, serving a mentorship role that was tremendously beneficial for the likes of Malik Nabers.

Robinson served a leadership role in the Giants’ receiving corps

When Robinson signed with the Giants, he understood that he was being called upon to serve a leadership role and help mentor the younger guys.

“Being a veteran in this league, going into Year 11, I know that things can look multifaceted, you know, it’s about just being ready for when my number is called, but at the same time being able to help the younger guys,” Robinson said last summer, per The New York Post.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Head coach Brian Daboll detailed Robinson’s leadership while speaking with The New York Post last summer.

“Veteran,” Daboll said of Robinson. “He’s played for a long time, so he knows how to be a pro. I think he’s done a good job on the field physically, but I also think he adds an element of leadership in the room with some younger receivers.

“Yesterday, we were watching a one-on-one clip, and it wasn’t even (wide receiver) Malik (Nabers), but it was another receiver, and I’m watching it, going through it, making some corrections, and he spoke up. He said, ‘Hey, Dabs, can you rewind that and just pause it for a minute?’

“He sat there for 30 seconds and just had a private conversation with Malik on a certain technique that he saw. So when you can get some veterans in the room, whether it’s the receiver room, defensive line room, running back room, that knows what it looks like, knows how to be a pro, that helps.”

Ultimately, Robinson played a critical role last summer for the Giants. He helped coach the Giants’ young wide receivers, namely Malik Nabers, who went on to have a historically good rookie season. Nabers has given credit to Robinson and offered praise and gratitude toward the veteran for his leadership last summer.

Beckham could play a similar role this summer

In all likelihood, Beckham would not make the Giants’ final roster coming out of camp. He was largely ineffective last season in nine games with the Miami Dolphins, catching only nine receptions for 55 yards before being released.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

At this stage in his career, Beckham is not going to get meaningful playing time during the regular season. But that doesn’t mean he can’t add value to the roster and, more importantly, to the locker room during the summer.

From 2014 to 2018, Beckham was one of the biggest superstar athletes in the country. His electric playing style, dominant rookie season, and rockstar attitude off the field made him a household name.

Nabers now finds himself on a similar trajectory. Who better to learn from on how to navigate that road than Beckham?

Beckham has been open and accountable about his past mistakes while navigating the New York media. But he has since learned from those mistakes and could now pass on what he has learned to Nabers as the Giants’ new superstar begins to navigate this same landscape.

Having been in the NFL for over a decade now, Beckham has plenty of experience to share with Nabers and the Giants’ other young wide receivers. He is a former Pro Bowler, former All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion. Few wide receivers could serve as greater teachers than Beckham — especially when considering he is more than familiar with New York.

Additionally, playing the role of mentor is nothing new for Beckham. He embraced his mentorship role with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, taking Zay Flowers under his wing.

The Giants have a young wide receiver room

Nabers headlines the Giants’ receiving corps, but he is not the only youngster in the room.

Darius Slayton is the tenured veteran in the group, entering his seventh season. But Wan’Dale Robinson is still on his rookie contract entering year four. Jalin Hyatt is entering year three. Behind them are a mix of other young players on rookie deals, such as Montrell Washington, Jordan Bly, Beaux Collins, and Antwane Wells Jr.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Adding more veteran experience and leadership to the room would be beneficial. Beckham would likely come cheap, considering his injury history and lack of effectiveness on the field last season.

As a camp body, signing Beckham makes sense. He could compete during practice in the summer and offer a wealth of experience and leadership to the Giants’ receiving corps, helping the young guys get prepared to compete for the 2025 regular season.