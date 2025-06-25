The Giants might want to consider signing former superstar receiver

The New York Giants haven’t seen a receiver captivate a crowd like Odell Beckham Jr. did nearly a decade ago — and maybe never will again.

Now, as the twilight of his career sets in, Beckham seems open to returning where it all started, and fans are pushing for it.

There’s a nostalgia wave swelling behind the idea of bringing Beckham back on a veteran minimum deal to close out his NFL chapter.

Beckham’s career began with fireworks — and franchise records

When the Giants drafted Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014, they didn’t just get a star — they got a sensation.

He exploded for three straight 1,300-yard seasons, topping 10 touchdowns in each of those campaigns with effortless flair.

The one-handed catch. The end zone dances. The swagger. Beckham made the Giants watchable during a stretch of mediocrity.

He remains etched in the franchise record books, and his early career numbers are still staggering by any historical standard.

Injuries slowed his rise — but never erased his impact

Beckham’s career hasn’t aged the way many hoped, mostly due to a string of tough injuries and role changes on new teams.

He hasn’t reached 10 touchdowns in a season since 2016 and hasn’t posted 1,000 yards since his final year in New York.

Still, he was part of the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl run and has shown flashes of reliability in smaller roles since.

At this point in his career, expectations would be limited — but his presence could offer more than just catches on Sundays.

Giants still need depth — and Beckham might just fit

With Jalin Hyatt sidelined by a hamstring injury and experience thin beyond Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, the need is real.

The Giants could absolutely benefit from another veteran receiver, someone who understands the league and locker room demands.

Beckham isn’t coming in to be a WR1 again — he’d be a savvy mentor and occasional playmaker, not the focal point.

Sometimes, a team doesn’t need more stars — just a few wise voices who’ve been there before and know the road ahead.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A return that would mean more than football

Beckham recently visited MetLife Stadium with his son, calling back to the place where his NFL legacy first took root.

Even current Giants star Malik Nabers responded to the post, hinting that support inside the locker room could already exist.

Malik Nabers with an interesting comment on Odell Beckham Jr’s post… ? pic.twitter.com/Ra43ighF6p — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) June 25, 2025

This isn’t about chasing numbers or spotlight anymore — it’s about closing a story the right way, in the right jersey.

For Giants fans, seeing Beckham in blue one last time would feel like flipping to the final page of a book they never wanted to end.

