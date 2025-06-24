Giants’ fourth-year cornerback is making a push for the starting lineup

Cor’Dale Flott has been a quality depth piece in the New York Giants’ secondary over the last several seasons.

The 2022 third-round pick has rotated in and out of the starting lineup but has been unable to land there permanently. However, this summer, he could push for the starting No. 2 cornerback job.

Cor’Dale Flott was one of the standouts of the spring

According to John Schmeelk of Giants.com, Flott was among the Giants’ defensive standouts of the spring.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

“Cor’Dale Flott has probably made more plays on the ball than any other cornerback,” he wrote.

While fellow fourth-year safety Dane Belton had more takeaways than anyone else during spring practice, Flott still managed to make plenty of plays on the ball. He had several forced incompletions during OTAs and minicamp.

The Giants might have a CB2 battle brewing

Flott could be making a push for the starting lineup this season. After the signing of Paulson Adebo in free agency, third-year cornerback Deonte Banks was expected to step back into the CB2 role. However, that is far from set in stone.

After a disappointing 2024 season, Banks is now entering a competition with Flott for that starting No. 2 cornerback job. Banks took a step back last season after flashing some promise as a rookie in 2023. He had a 124.2 passer rating against.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flott, meanwhile, played the best ball of his career. His passer rating against was a career-low 89.0. He also totaled a career-high seven pass defenses.

During OTAs and minicamp, Flott took reps with the first team as the CB2. Banks rotated in with the second team during those reps. This move signals a clear competition within the starting lineup.

The battle between Banks and Flott should be an interesting one to watch during training camp.