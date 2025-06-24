Giants’ promising young pass rusher named top trade candidate following minicamp

New York Giants fourth-year pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has high aspirations. He told the media during mandatory minicamp that he is “going for the record” this season, striving to break Michael Strahan’s 22.5 single-season sack total.

While his determination has to be admired, it also needs to be recognized that Thibodeaux is now seen as the third edge rusher on the team’s depth chart. Brian Burns and Abdul Carter will get more playing time and, thus, more opportunities for sacks.

With the addition of Carter has come speculation that Thibodeaux could be the odd man out.

Kayvon Thibodeaux named a trade candidate

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently named Thibodeaux to his latest NFL Trade Block Big Board following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp:

“If Thibodeaux is going to reach double-digit sacks for the second time in his career, he may have to find a new team,” Knox argued. “The Giants traded for Brian Burns last offseason and just used the third overall pick on pass-rusher Abdul Carter.

“New York did pick up the fifth-year option on the 24-year-old’s contract, but it could erase his entire $14.8 million 2026 cap hit by trading him. That could become an attractive option if it becomes obvious that he will be third at best in the pass-rushing rotation.”

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While there is undoubtedly financial incentive to trade Thibodeaux away, it would also come at the expense of the Giants’ pass-rushing depth. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus summarized the situation perfectly:

“If Kayvon Thibodeaux is your worst pass rusher, that’s an elite pass rush group,” Sikkema said.

The Giants’ pass rush should be elite

Although Thibodeaux is the team’s third edge rusher, that shouldn’t completely undermine his talent. In 2023, the one season of his career so far when he was fully healthy, he totaled 11.5 sacks.

He did take a step back in 2024, totaling only 5.5 sacks, but also playing in only 12 games. When healthy, Thibodeaux has proven he can be a disruptive pass rusher. But staying available and maintaining consistency will be crucial.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thibodeaux joins Burns, who is a two-time Pro Bowler in his own right. Carter is also joining the mix. The No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft was viewed by many as the class’s top defensive prospect. He totaled 12.0 sacks for Penn State last season.

And that’s just the Giants’ edge rushing trio. They still have Dexter Lawrence on the interior — arguably the best interior defender in the NFL currently. He totaled a career high 9.0 sacks in only 12 games last season before having his year cut short due to an injury.

This Giants defensive front has the potential to be among the league’s best this season. Expectations are rightfully high as this quartet of pass rushers prepares to tantalize opposing quarterbacks in 2025.