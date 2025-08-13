Why the Giants should bubble-wrap their biggest offensive weapon

The New York Giants are taking a measured approach with Malik Nabers, prioritizing long-term health over unnecessary preseason risks.

Nabers has been managing a lingering toe injury since college, and the Giants have no intention of jeopardizing his readiness.

Rest over risk in joint practices

During Tuesday’s joint practice with the New York Jets, the Giants held Nabers out entirely to prevent potential aggravation.

The decision aligns with a structured rehab plan designed to have him at peak form by the start of the regular season.

For a player of Nabers’ caliber, the value of a few extra preseason reps pales in comparison to being fully healthy.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A historic rookie season sets the tone

Nabers enters 2025 coming off one of the most impressive rookie wide receiver seasons in NFL history.

He hauled in 109 receptions on a massive 165 targets, producing 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns despite inconsistent quarterback play.

That performance proved him to be essentially quarterback-proof, thriving regardless of who was under center for the Giants last season.

Russell Wilson’s presence changes everything

This year, Nabers will benefit from catching passes from veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, a clear upgrade from last season’s rotation.

Even without preseason chemistry-building reps, Wilson’s accuracy and deep-ball touch should elevate Nabers’ production immediately.

Simply put, Wilson could step onto the field in Week 1 and still connect with Nabers seamlessly.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The logic behind limiting preseason action

Preseason snaps carry injury risk with little tangible benefit for established starters, particularly skill position players like Nabers.

The Giants know his ability is not in question, making preservation a smarter play than pushing for meaningless August highlights.

If extra conditioning or route work is needed, controlled practice environments provide the safest avenue to get those reps.

A long-term view for September and beyond

By limiting Nabers now, the Giants increase the odds of having their offensive centerpiece fully healthy for Week 1.

A lingering toe issue can derail explosiveness and cut sharpness, two traits that make Nabers so difficult to defend.

Avoiding aggravation ensures he can open the season at full speed, giving New York its most dynamic weapon from day one.

With the regular season less than a month away, protecting Nabers is less about caution and more about common sense.