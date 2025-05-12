When will Jaxson Dart start his first game for the Giants?

The hype is real.

Excitement is beginning to surround New York Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart.

The former Ole Miss Rebels signal-caller left a strong first impression on his teammates, the media, and Giants fans alike during rookie minicamp. Dart looks ready to rock and roll despite being considered a “raw talent” coming out of college.

However, the Giants have made their plans clear: they intend to let Dart sit and learn for a while before becoming the starting quarterback. But fans are eager to see the rookie get in the lineup, begging the question, when will Dart make his first start?

The Giants plan to have Dart sit for a while

General manager Joe Schoen worked hard this offseason to create a nurturing environment for a rookie quarterback. The Giants are in no rush to get Dart in the starting lineup, thanks to the presence of their two veteran quarterbacks: Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Wilson is the starting quarterback. The future Hall-of-Famer is still capable of playing at a high level, demonstrated by his success leading the Pittsburgh Steelers into the playoffs last season.

Winston, meanwhile, is one of the league’s best backup quarterbacks. He is dependable and an excellent leader in the locker room.

The combination of Wilson and Winston gives Dart two valuable mentors to learn from while also giving the Giants reliable play from the sport’s most valuable position. They should be good enough to earn some wins and keep Big Blue competitive while Dart grows behind the scenes.

Head coach Brian Daboll has expressed his confidence in Dart, however, and is reportedly thrilled to get to work with the rookie. Daboll has had tremendous success developing quarterbacks in the past, boding well for Dart’s future.

That plan didn’t go accordingly in Buffalo

Several years ago, Schoen and Daboll were part of the Buffalo Bills when they drafted Josh Allen in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Like with the Giants and Dart, the Bills intended to let Allen sit and develop before becoming the starter.

Allen started the season as the third-string quarterback in Buffalo. However, after a strong summer of practices, a good first impression left on his teammates, and a struggling first month of the season from then-starter Nathan Peterman, Allen was in the starting lineup by Week 2.

Schoen is taking a page out of his mentor Brandon Beane’s playbook, placing veteran starters in front of Dart with the intention of giving the rookie time to grow and develop. But, as in Buffalo, that plan will be flexible in New York.

Why Dart could start games this season:

If Dart does not sit the entire season, there are several opportunity windows in which he could find himself earning the promotion.

It could happen early in the season if things are rocky to start. If Dart impresses the coaching staff and his teammates during the summer, that could pressure the Giants into shortening Wilson’s leash early in the season.

However, if Wilson is playing well and the Giants are a competitive team for the early portion of the season, then Dart likely won’t get in the lineup unless an injury occurs or until the Giants are eliminated from playoff contention.

Once the Giants are eliminated from the playoffs (if they are), then it would be sensible to give Dart the starting job and get him some experience playing at the professional level. This could give him a solid base of film from which to study heading into the 2026 season, when he will presumably start from Week 1.

Dart playing well late in the year after the Giants are eliminated from the playoffs could also potentially save Daboll and Schoen’s jobs. If they are out of playoff contention again this season, there won’t be much motivating ownership to keep this regime in place. But if the rookie quarterback they just spent a first-round pick on shows promise, that could be convincing enough to give them another year to see things through.

The Giants have conviction in Dart. He is an exciting young talent and an excellent leader by all accounts. He certainly has the makings of a franchise quarterback. However, whether or not he reaches his ceiling will depend on the environment that the Giants create for the Ole Miss product.

Hopefully the Giants will create an environment that propels Dart to realize the full breadth of his potential.