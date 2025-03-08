Underrated Chargers cornerback named ‘perfect match’ for Giants in free agency

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are expected to shop at the top of the market for cornerback talents in free agency. They are projected to sign a big name this offseason to lead the secondary after a weak outing from the unit in 2024. However, one projection has the Giants targeting an underrated, breakout performer from the 2024 season.

Giants named a “perfect match” for Los Angeles Chargers CB Kristian Fulton

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently listed one “perfect match” free agent for each NFL team and identified Los Angeles Chargers CB Kristian Fulton for the Giants:

“During a breakout 2024 with the Chargers, Fulton compiled a 66.6 PFF coverage grade in addition to a strong 73.1 PFF run-defense grade,” Locker wrote. “In Cover 3 looks, Fulton’s 44.6 passer rating allowed when targeted ranked eighth among qualifiers, and the Giants utilized Cover 3 on 33.9% of coverage snaps last year. Plus, Fulton spent three years playing under defensive coordinator Shane Bowen in Tennessee.”

From that perspective, Fulton and the Giants might really be a “perfect match.” Defensive coordinator Shane Bown deploys a Cover 3-heavy scheme, which Fulton thrives in. Perhaps if the Giants sign Fulton, they could unlock even more of his potential.

Fulton could be an impact player for the Giants

In 2024, Fulton totaled 51 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, seven pass defenses, and one interception. He earned a career-high 68.9 PFF grade, turning in one of the best seasons of his career.

The Giants need to make a splash at cornerback and likely will with a top-end free-agent signing. However, they also need depth, and Fulton could serve as a capable starter if Deonte Banks does not pan out.