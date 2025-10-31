Two Giants draft busts hoping for ‘a fresh start’ at the trade deadline

The New York Giants could be sellers at this year’s trade deadline. Despite initial rumors suggesting they could be in the market to trade for a wide receiver, more recent reports indicate they could opt to ship away a pair of unwanted talents.

Jalin Hyatt and Evan Neal reportedly want off the Giants

Two of the Giants’ most disappointing recent draft picks were 2022 first-rounder Evan Neal and 2023 third-rounder Jalin Hyatt. Neal, taken seventh overall in his respective draft, has been a healthy scratch for every game this season. Hyatt was a healthy scratch in Week 8.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants don’t seem to have much of an interest in playing either Neal or Hyatt this season. And now, neither Neal nor Hyatt seems terribly interested in playing for the Giants this season.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Neal and Hyatt are hoping for a change of scenery at the trade deadline.

“It’s worth monitoring whether the Giants can recoup draft capital of several former picks that have not worked out. Former third-round receiver Jalin Hyatt would like a fresh start elsewhere, just as [Evan] Neal does,” Fowler reported.

There could be teams around the league that still see value in Hyatt and Neal. If so, then perhaps the Giants could get a pair of Day 3 draft picks in exchange for their draft busts.

Teams might see value in Hyatt and Neal

Neal is a former top-10 pick out of Alabama. There are likely teams around the league who still believe the talent is there, but has been squandered. Neal was viewed as a prolific prospect in 2022 but has failed to realize his potential. Teams are always in need of extra offensive linemen, and Neal could be valuable in that regard.

Hyatt, meanwhile, has struggled to make an impact during the first three seasons of his career despite the Giants’ lack of talent at wide receiver. The 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner was considered a dangerous deep threat in the 2023 NFL Draft but has seldom been targeted downfield during his three seasons with Big Blue.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Hyatt had “mentally checked out” due to frustration with his role in the offense last season. This season, his role has been diminished further.

The Giants are 2-6, and heading toward another lost season, but have a promising future ahead with rookie QB Jaxson Dart. Selling off draft busts for future draft capital and assets could be a good way to build around Dart.