The Giants would be out of their mind to trade star defensive lineman

The New York Giants find themselves in familiar territory — buried in the standings and searching for answers. Sitting at 2–6, the optimism that once surrounded this team has drained fast. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has done his best to keep things afloat, showing toughness and flashes of leadership, but it’s been an uphill battle from the start.

Now, as the trade deadline inches closer, the rumor mill is in full swing. Rival fan bases are circling like vultures, targeting some of the Giants’ best players as potential trade candidates. The problem is, not all names belong in that conversation — especially not Dexter Lawrence.

Dexter Lawrence’s contract is too valuable to move

Lawrence, 27, remains one of the Giants’ cornerstone players, even if the team’s struggles have made it easy to overlook his importance. He signed a four-year, $87.5 million extension in 2023 that included $60 million guaranteed — a well-earned reward for a player who’s been among the best interior defenders in the league for years.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, Lawrence carries a $23.6 million cap hit, which might sound steep until you realize how dominant he’s been when healthy. Beyond that, he’s still under contract through 2027 with cap hits of $27 million and $26.4 million over the next two seasons — incredibly reasonable for an All-Pro defensive tackle in his prime.

Even if he’s had a quieter start to 2025 following last year’s elbow injury, Lawrence’s presence remains crucial. His job in the current defensive scheme isn’t to rack up gaudy stats but to eat space, absorb double teams, and make life easier for the edge rushers around him.

The criticism and Lawrence’s response

That nuance seems to be lost on some observers — including Giants legend Carl Banks, who recently took aim at Lawrence’s effort and impact. “No one respects you anymore,” Banks said, implying that Lawrence’s dominance has faded. It didn’t take long for Lawrence to respond, calling Banks “delusional” in defense of his play.

It’s not hard to understand Lawrence’s frustration. He’s playing through lingering injury effects and working in a defense that prioritizes freeing up Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux off the edge. That doesn’t leave much room for highlight-reel plays in the trenches. Still, he’s quietly been productive, continuing to generate pressure and command attention from opposing linemen.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Why trading Lawrence would make no sense

Even if the Giants wanted to hit reset on their roster, moving Lawrence wouldn’t just be shortsighted — it would be reckless. Elite defensive tackles don’t grow on trees, and Lawrence remains one of the best in the NFL at controlling the line of scrimmage. His presence allows others to succeed, and removing that stability would only create another hole in a roster that already has too many.

The Giants have far more pressing questions to answer this offseason — from solidifying the offensive line to building around Dart — but Dexter Lawrence isn’t part of the problem. He’s one of the few constants this team can actually rely on.

Trading him might make headlines, but it would send the wrong message to the locker room and the fan base. The Giants need building blocks, not another rebuild. Lawrence should stay right where he is — the heart of their defense and one of the few players still worth believing in.