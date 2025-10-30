Giants’ Jaxson Dart lands unbelievable compliment from elite coach

The New York Giants are heading west to face one of the NFL’s most disciplined teams in the San Francisco 49ers, and it’s no small task for a young offense still finding its identity. The 49ers defense, built on speed, precision, and depth, is known for exposing inexperience — but even they’ve taken notice of what Jaxson Dart is doing in New York.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan, one of the brightest minds in football, went out of his way this week to praise the 22-year-old rookie quarterback. And it wasn’t generic coach-speak either.

“I’ve been really impressed with him,” Shanahan said. “They’re mixing in a lot of RPOs for him, which I think is good for him, and he’s got a good feel for them. He’s just been really impressive watching the tape. He’s got a very good knack for off-schedule plays. Attacking through the air, scrambling. You drop any of your plays in coverage, he finds them. His vision is pretty elite. When he gets outside the pocket, or playing inside the pocket, he knows how to play quarterback. And he’s been extremely impressive so far.”

Dart showing promise despite lack of support

It’s a big compliment coming from Shanahan, who has helped mold some of the league’s sharpest quarterbacks. Dart has earned that recognition the hard way, battling through adversity in a Giants offense that’s been decimated by injuries and inconsistency.

The rookie has completed 59.9% of his passes this season for 984 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. Those numbers won’t turn heads at first glance, but context matters — and Dart’s ability to stay composed under duress has been one of the few bright spots of the Giants’ 2025 campaign.

He’s also made a difference with his legs, rushing for 195 yards and scoring four touchdowns on the ground. Those plays often come when everything else around him breaks down, a reflection of his instincts and toughness. There’s a certain fearlessness in the way Dart plays — he doesn’t hesitate to step into throws, he takes hits, and he makes plays that veterans sometimes shy away from.

Giants need to give their rookie some help

Still, it’s hard not to feel like Dart’s potential is being wasted behind a thin supporting cast. His top weapon this season has been Wan’Dale Robinson, a scrappy but undersized slot receiver who’s often forced to create yards after the catch on his own. With Malik Nabers out for the season and Cam Skattebo now recovering from a serious ankle injury, the Giants’ offense has been stripped of the explosiveness it desperately needs.

There’s only so much a rookie can do when defenses know his options are limited. The Giants front office is well aware that adding help for Dart is no longer optional — it’s essential. The trade deadline is just days away, and finding another playmaker, even if it’s a short-term rental, would help the young quarterback develop the way they envisioned when they took him with the 25th overall pick.

The foundation is there — now it’s about building around it

Despite the 49ers’ clear defensive advantage, this matchup presents another opportunity for Dart to prove he belongs. Shanahan’s praise wasn’t empty flattery; it was acknowledgment that Dart has real tools and a quarterback’s mindset. He reads the field well, understands tempo, and shows maturity beyond his years.

When the Giants eventually get Nabers and Skattebo back next year — and perhaps add another weapon or two in the offseason — Dart’s numbers could skyrocket. He’s already shown the poise and confidence of a long-term starter; now it’s on the Giants to match that with an offense worthy of his growth. Sunday might not end with a win, but it could be another reminder that New York’s future under center is in capable hands.