Giants could be getting major secondary reinforcements back

The New York Giants are running out of things to play for in 2025, but pride — and development — still matter. At 2–6 entering Week 9, their playoff hopes are all but mathematically dead, yet the team isn’t folding. With rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart gaining valuable experience under center, the focus has shifted toward the future. And this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, they’ll finally get a much-needed reinforcement back on defense.

Jevon Holland is expected to return to the lineup after missing last week due to injury, and his presence could make an immediate difference. Signed to a three-year, $45.3 million deal last offseason — $30.3 million of it guaranteed — Holland was brought in to anchor the Giants’ secondary.

Before his setback, he had recorded 21 tackles and two pass breakups, quickly establishing himself as a veteran solution on the backend, despite some volatility. His range and instincts at free safety were supposed to be the glue that held the unit together, but his absence has shown just how thin the Giants’ depth truly is.

Giants’ secondary has crumbled without Holland

The defensive struggles since Holland went down have been glaring. In his place, the Giants relied on Dane Belton and sophomore Tyler Nubin, and the results were disastrous. The communication in the back end fell apart, blown coverages piled up, and the secondary was repeatedly torched in both the pass and run game.

The Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was the breaking point — Jalen Hurts picked them apart with ease, exposing every gap in the defense.

Without Holland patrolling the deep field, the Giants’ defense has looked disorganized and slow to react. Having his speed back there is critical, and they don’t have a competent replacement.

Holland’s return comes at a crucial time for evaluation season

While the Giants’ postseason hopes are gone, the final stretch of the season still carries importance. It’s a critical evaluation period — for players, coaches, and the young quarterback at the center of it all.

For Holland, it’s also an opportunity to reestablish himself after a frustrating start to his Giants career. His performance over the next few weeks should help him continue to develop chemistry with his new teammates.

Giants need leaders to finish strong

What the Giants need now is leadership, and Holland embodies that. His return won’t fix everything overnight, but it should bring structure and accountability back to a defense that’s been reeling. Playing against the 49ers will be a tall task, especially for a rebuilding team led by a rookie quarterback. But for New York, getting one of its defensive veterans back feels like a step in the right direction — one they badly need as they try to survive a lost season with something to build on.