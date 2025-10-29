Giants have a chance to boost veteran running back’s trade value ahead of deadline

The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, and the New York Giants have been mentioned in rumors as both buyers and sellers on the trade market.

Among their tradeable assets is veteran running back Devin Singletary. The 28-year-old rusher could become a valuable trade piece ahead of the deadline.

Giants could aim to boost Devin Singletary’s value ahead of the trade deadline

With Cam Skattebo sidelined for the rest of the season, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary are the only two healthy running backs left in the Giants’ backfield.

If the Giants want to improve Singletary’s trade value, they could give him some extra playing time this upcoming Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. This could be an audition for other running back-needy teams around the league to see Singletary’s potential impact.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Singletary was impressive at the start of the 2024 season. He opened the year as the Giants’ starting running back. He started four games to open the year before being sidelined due to an injury and losing the gig to Tracy while out.

Through those four starts, Singletary totaled 221 yards and two touchdowns rushing, averaging 55.3 rushing yards per game. He proved to be more than capable of carrying the bulk of the work and contributing as a starter.

However, with the Giants sitting at 2-6, and with Skattebo expected to make a Week 1 return next season, Singletary’s future with the team could be in doubt. He was listed as a possible trade candidate by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

While depth is needed at running back, so is future draft capital, and the Giants could yield some by trading Singletary away at the deadline.