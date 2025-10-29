Giants’ offensive line has gone from a weakness to a strength

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been the bane of the team’s existence for the better part of the last decade. But that narrative seems to be changing this season.

Giants’ offensive line ranks 15th in the NFL from PFF

Following Week 8, the New York Giants’ offensive line ranks 15th in the NFL on Pro Football Focus’s weekly offensive line rankings.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

PFF’s Zoltan Buday had this to say about Big Blue’s offensive line:

“Center John Michael Schmitz Jr. returned to action following his injury, but the center struggled in pass protection against the Eagles. The third-year player gave up two pressures — including the lone sack charged to a Giants offensive lineman — and earned a 40.9 PFF pass-blocking grade.

“On the other hand, right tackle Jermaine Elueunor continued his strong form and stayed clean in pass protection against Philadelphia. As a result, he earned an 84.7 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked second among all right tackles this week.”

Buday listed LT Andrew Thomas as the unit’s best player. Despite his struggles in Week 8 (Thomas surrendered four pressures against the Eagles), he is still the offensive line’s best and most consistent performer.

The Giants’ offensive line has turned into a strength this season

For the last several seasons, the Giants’ offensive line has been one of the team’s weakest units. But this season, it has been among their best.

Jaxson Dart has been sacked 17 times across his first five starts, though many of those are likely coverage sacks caused by the team’s lack of talent in the receiving department.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2023, the Giants’ offensive line surrendered a league-high 85 sacks (the most of any team since the 1986 Philadelphia Eagles gave up 104 sacks). They followed that up with 48 sacks in 2024, only the 11th-most in the league.

The offensive line is held together by its two bookends: left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. Both players rank in the top-15 among all offensive tackles in PFF’s pass-blocking grade this season.

The interior of the Giants’ offensive line is where they have their struggles, but the team is finding ways around that this season.

Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo deserves plenty of credit for helping turn around the unit. Once the team’s biggest weakness, the Giants’ offensive line might be their biggest strength on the offensive side of the ball this season.