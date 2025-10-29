Giants receive excellent injury news on Cam Skattebo

The New York Giants finally have a reason to smile after what’s been a painful stretch for their offense. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo, who suffered a devastating ankle injury earlier this season, is now expected to make a full recovery and could be back on the field for OTAs in 2026.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the injury comes with a 4–6 month recovery timeline, meaning the heart and soul of the Giants’ rushing attack might not miss much offseason time at all.

It’s welcome news for a team that’s been reeling since losing its most dynamic young playmaker. Skattebo dislocated his right ankle, fractured his fibula, and ruptured the deltoid ligament in his leg — a brutal combination that could’ve easily spelled a lost year for most players.

Instead, early signs point toward an impressive recovery ahead. The 23-year-old has already earned a reputation for his toughness, and the idea of him being ready by minicamp gives the Giants a boost of optimism heading into the offseason.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Skattebo’s style gives reason for optimism

The best part about Skattebo’s recovery outlook is that his game doesn’t rely purely on explosive speed. He’s not the kind of running back who wins by outrunning defenders to the edge — he wins by running through them. His physical, downhill style is built around balance, leverage, and leg drive, all of which make his recovery path more manageable than it would be for a player dependent on quick-twitch acceleration.

Even before the injury, Skattebo made his mark as a punishing rusher with a knack for fighting through contact. He averaged 3.04 yards after contact this season, a figure that highlights his ability to grind out tough yards.

As long as he regains full strength in that ankle, there’s little reason to believe he won’t return to form. For a Giants offense that’s struggled to find identity, having that kind of physical presence back in the backfield could be game-changing.

A productive rookie year cut short

Before his injury, Skattebo had quietly become one of the Giants’ most dependable offensive weapons. He finished his rookie season with 410 rushing yards, five touchdowns, and just one fumble, averaging a solid 4.1 yards per carry. He also showed growth as a receiver, adding 207 yards and two more scores through the air — a reminder that his skill set extends well beyond just bulldozing between the tackles.

Those numbers might not leap off the page, but they represented something bigger for New York: stability. Skattebo’s ability to stay productive in a struggling offense showed that he could handle a heavy workload, a rare trait for a first-year player. His effort, energy, and team-first mentality quickly made him a fan favorite and a leader in the locker room despite his limited experience.

Looking ahead to a healthier 2026

The Giants will enter next offseason with several holes to fill, but the return of Skattebo already gives them a piece of the foundation they’re trying to build around Jaxson Dart. Reinforcements at receiver and along the offensive line are priorities, but getting their star back at full strength adds another layer of hope for what the offense could become.

If all goes according to plan, Skattebo should be back in time to participate in OTAs and minicamp — valuable reps for both him and Dart as they continue developing chemistry.

For now, the Giants can take solace in knowing their rookie sensation avoided the worst-case scenario. With time, patience, and the same determination that made him stand out in the first place, Cam Skattebo looks poised to make a strong return in 2026 — right when the Giants will need him most.