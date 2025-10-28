Giants bring once-promising star receiver in for group workout

The New York Giants are leaving no stone unturned as they seek reinforcements at the wide receiver position.

Giants work out Diontae Johnson

On Tuesday, the Giants brought WR Diontae Johnson in for a workout.

Johnson was once viewed among the league’s most promising young talents at the wide receiver position. He was a second-team All-Pro as a rookie for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 for his special teams work and later developed into a Pro Bowl talent as a wide receiver in 2021. That season, he totaled a career-high 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns receiving.

Credit: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

From 2019 to 2023, Johnson was a rising star. But in 2024, things went sideways. Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers, then wound up with the Baltimore Ravens, then wound up with the Cleveland Browns, and has not played football since.

Reports of character issues and work ethic concerns have made it difficult for a team to buy into Johnson. However, the Giants seem to think there could still be some gas left in the tank.

The Giants held a big workout

According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, Johnson was among the following other players who came in for the Giants’ big workout:

Wide receivers: Diontae Johnson and Jaylen Johnson

Running backs: Israel Abinkanda, Darrynton Evans, Montrell Johnson

Defensive backs: Isaiah Bolden, O’Donnell Fortune, Jalen Kimber, Jarius Monroe, Doneiko Slaughter

Quarterback: Jaren Hall

The Giants need reinforcements at several key positions, so they are expected to continue to cast a wide net in search of upgrades to their roster.