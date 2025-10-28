Giants have ‘no interest’ in trading former No. 5 overall pick despite teams’ inquiries

With the New York Giants sitting at a lowly 2-6, they could become sellers, rather than buyers, at this year’s November 4th NFL trade deadline.

The Giants were previously rumored to be interested in making calls to initiate a trade to add talent this season. However, more recent reports indicate that the Giants might be taking calls to trade players away, instead.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Teams are reportedly interested in trading for Kayvon Thibodeaux

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Kayvon Thibodeaux has become a popular name on the trade market, and one to watch as the deadline approaches.

“Sources: Another name to watch on the trade front is #Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux. He’s under contract for another year after this season, but some around the league have wondered whether he’s part of New York’s long-term plans and if he could become available with the Giants sitting at 2-6.

Teams are actively exploring the pass-rush trade market, but movement has been slow — in part because there are so many available options,” Schultz posted on X.

Giants have “no interest” in trading Thibodeaux away

However, moments later, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Giants have declined teams’ trade requests, as they have “no interest” in trading Thibodeaux.

“Spoke to a few teams that reached out to the #Giants on Kayvon Thibodeaux and they’ve been told there’s no interest in trading him, sources say. Thibodeaux is under contract through next season after the team picked up his fifth-year option and they intend on having him in 2026,” Garafolo posted on X.

Thibodeaux is one-fourth of an elite defensive line that also features the league’s sack leader, Brian Burns, a former second-team All-Pro, Dexter Lawrence, and the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, Abdul Carter.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants have worked diligently to build their defensive line into one of the league’s best, and, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “The #Giants didn’t work to build up their defensive front only to start tearing it down,” as he posted on X today.

Thibodeaux has recorded five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks so far this season. The former 2022 fifth-overall pick had a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2023.

The Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Thibodeaux’s rookie contract, keeping him under contract for the 2026 season.

Rather than trading him away, the Giants could consider extending Thibodeaux to keep him around through 2027 and beyond.